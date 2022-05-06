ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,987. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,861 shares of company stock valued at $373,381. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

