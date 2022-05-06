Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $24.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,797. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 482,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 373,044 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.