ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Issues Earnings Results

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 58.05% and a return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of ACR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,757. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 161.95, a quick ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

