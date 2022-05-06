Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0090 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,184.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.43 or 0.07482347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00266138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.00760095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.87 or 0.00582766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00077111 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

