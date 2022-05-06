Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $3.97 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00011005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $104.33 million and $4.06 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00215323 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,284,558 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.