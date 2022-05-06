Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY22 guidance to $3.15-$3.35 EPS.

Shares of ATGE traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $40.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

