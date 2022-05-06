Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-1.35 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. 181,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,855. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

