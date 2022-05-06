Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.18.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $79.69 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.