Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.65.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$11.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.28 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

