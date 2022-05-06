Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$12.75 Price Target at Standpoint Research

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by Standpoint Research from C$11.25 to C$12.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAV. Raymond James raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.65.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$11.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$11.75.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,136,550. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$1,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

