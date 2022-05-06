Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of AEVA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,072. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 663,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 396,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

