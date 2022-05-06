Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Cut to $222.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.67.

AMG opened at $131.17 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

