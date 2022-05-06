AG.L’s (AG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.24) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.43) price target on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 517 ($6.46) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG.L presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 588.40 ($7.35).

AG.L Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

