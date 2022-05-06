AG.L’s (AG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.24) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.43) price target on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 517 ($6.46) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG.L presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 588.40 ($7.35).
AG.L Company Profile (Get Rating)
