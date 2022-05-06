AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 3%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 20,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 233,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in AgeX Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 112,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

