Agile Growth (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Trading Down 0.3%

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGGRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agile Growth by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $1,664,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Agile Growth by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

