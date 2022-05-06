Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 212,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,145. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.50. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

