Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $190.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.60.

ABNB stock opened at $143.09 on Thursday. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

