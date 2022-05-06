Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.32-5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.62-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.33 EPS.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.81. 97,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.50.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,012 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $94,921,000 after buying an additional 140,502 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,720 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

