Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $96.01

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.01 and last traded at $96.01, with a volume of 4896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.67.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,658 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

