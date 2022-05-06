Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company's product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts."

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Akouos has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akouos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Akouos by 1,947.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,884,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

