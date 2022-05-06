Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.64

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.64 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,775,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 81.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 16.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 82.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 26.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.