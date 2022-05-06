Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-12.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $152.58 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.86.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

