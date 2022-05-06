Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.86.

NYSE ALB traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,291. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $152.58 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.41.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

