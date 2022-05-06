Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AQN. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,390,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.