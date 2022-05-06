Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.10. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 2,056 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.54.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 178,612 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 693,993 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

