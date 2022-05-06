Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALGS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.11). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

