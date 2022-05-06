Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 211,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,265. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $34.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.52.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 358,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.