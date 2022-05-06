Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $28,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -603.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($143.66) to £120 ($149.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.42) to £111 ($138.66) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.43) to £110 ($137.41) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.