Alliance Global Partners Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $5.50

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.76.

Tilray stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tilray by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tilray by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

