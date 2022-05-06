Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives €249.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €249.14 ($262.26).
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($255.79) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($295.79) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of ALV traded down €4.06 ($4.27) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €195.70 ($206.00). The company had a trading volume of 1,729,109 shares. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($217.68). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €211.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.79.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
