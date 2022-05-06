Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 43,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMOT shares. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 71,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 99.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

