Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 58,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 178,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,184,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

