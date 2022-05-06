Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.54. The company had a trading volume of 80,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,669. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.45 and its 200 day moving average is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $2,880,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

