Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.20, but opened at $41.26. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 8,920 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

