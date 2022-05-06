Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,230,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,334.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,623.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,762.69.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

