AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,258 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 300.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.20. 12,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

