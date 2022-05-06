AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 14,938 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 678.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $6,079,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $5,059,966. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $14.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,115. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.19. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $335.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.