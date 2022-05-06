AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 61,164 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 302.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,164 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

