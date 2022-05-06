AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of A traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.97. 6,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.74. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.49 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

