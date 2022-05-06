AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 309.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of MANT traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

