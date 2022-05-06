AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 536.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,032 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.