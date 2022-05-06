AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,193 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 805.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 400,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,669,000 after purchasing an additional 144,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $16.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.38. 5,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,300. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $290.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

