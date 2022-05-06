AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 35.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 315,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,571,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.63. 60,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,890,067. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

