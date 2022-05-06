Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.35 Million

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) to report $13.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.93 million to $20.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $3.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $65.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $98.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.93 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $45.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 214.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALPN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. 74,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,348. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

