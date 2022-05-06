Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 383,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.