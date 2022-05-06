Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $283.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.24 and a 200 day moving average of $528.35. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.37 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

