Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 5,446 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aemetis by 1,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aemetis by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

