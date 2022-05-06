Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 63,384 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 223,534 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
USB stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.
About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
