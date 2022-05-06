Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $188.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.60 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

