Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 915,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 306,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

